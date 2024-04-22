First Alert Weather: Sunny skies for Monday and late afternoon showers for Tuesday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Another cool day is on the way for Monday but it will seem much nicer with lots of sunshine in the forecast. Expect moonlit skies for Monday night.

Gusty winds on Tuesday will help to bring in milder weather with temperatures into the low 60s. However, clouds will be on the increase and some showers will arrive later in the afternoon into Tuesday night.

Much colder weather returns on Wednesday. It will be cool and dry end to the week with a bigger warm-up arriving this weekend with some showers. Stay tuned to News10NBC for the latest on the timing and amounts of rain for Tuesday.