First Alert Weather: Sunny skies on Thursday and Friday before rain arrives this weekend

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Expect cool and sunny weather on Thursday with temperatures in the 40s with another frosty cold night ahead with clear skies.

Bright sunshine is in store for Friday with temperatures moderating, some into the 50s to near 60. We’re tracking a warm front for Saturday with some rain in the afternoon. Following that front, temperatures will turn noticeably warmer.

By Sunday and Monday, we may see top temps in the 75-80 degree range with a few scattered showers. Stay tuned to News10NBC for the latest updates on the timing of the rain for your Saturday plans.