First Alert Weather: Sunshine for Friday but rain will arrive Saturday afternoon

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Bright sunshine will warm things up nicely on Friday after another frosty cold morning. Temperatures will jump into the 50s and low 60s.

It will be mainly clear and not as cold on Friday night in the 40s. Saturday will start dry but plan on some showers in the afternoon as a warm front crosses the region.

Behind that front, temperatures will noticeably jump on Sunday well into the 70s. Most of the day will be dry but a spot shower is possible later Sunday afternoon.

Warm weather will linger into early next week. Stay tuned to News10NBC for the latest on the timing of rain for your Saturday plans