First Alert Weather: Sunshine on Tuesday and rain for later this week

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Enjoy bright sunshine and warm weather on Tuesday with temperatures into the 60s and 70s away from Lake Ontario.

There will be increasing clouds in the evening with some showers overnight with a local thundery downpour possible. Lingering clouds and a shower early on Wednesday morning will clear for another nice day for most of us.

One thing to watch on Wednesday will be a possible pop-up shower/storm near Lake Ontario in the afternoon. Showers for everyone will arrive during the day on Thursday and linger into Friday with much cooler weather to end the week.

Stay tuned to News10NBC for the latest on any storms on Tuesday night and the timing of the rain for Thursday and Friday into the weekend.