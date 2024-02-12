First Alert Weather: Temperatures in the 30s on Monday and local lake flakes on Tuesday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — It will be a quiet start to the week with a large storm system developing Monday night into Tuesday along the east coast.

This storm will bring a swath of heavy snow from Pennsylvania to Southern New England including near New York City. If you are traveling south or east on Tuesday keep a close eye on road conditions.

Here in Rochester, we see very little if anything from that storm until a few lake flakes develop later Tuesday afternoon into the evening and a few more flakes on Wednesday. Amounts should be light with an inch or two for some towns midweek. A colder pattern has moved in and will stick around with more seasonable winter temperatures in the extended forecast.

Stay tuned to News10NBC for the latest updates on the snow downstate and the local impacts from lake flakes Tuesday night.