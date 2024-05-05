First Alert Weather: The April showers continue into May

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Waking up to a wet start on this Sunday with scattered showers around.

Scattered showers will stick around through noon on Sunday before things begin to dry out. With the drying trend Sunday afternoon some sunshine will pop through the cloud cover and hep our temperatures spike to near 70 degrees. An isolated shower is still possible Sunday afternoon, but things will be much drier than what is in the forecast for Sunday morning.

Heading into Sunday night, a shower or thunderstorm is possible early before things once again dry out late. A brief shower could linger into Monday morning, but overall a much drier and nicer day is expected Monday. Mostly sunny skies are expected by the afternoon on Monday with highs near 70, and the same goes for Tuesday.

On Tuesday, clouds will build late and eventually give way to rain and scattered showers by Wednesday. Wednesday will be the beginning of another unsettled period across our region with shower sin the forecast through next Sunday. The best chances for rain this week will be Wednesday through Friday. Rain outs are not expected, but we will monitor our rain chances, especially with the Lilac Festival beginning on Friday.