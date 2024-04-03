First Alert Weather: Tracking local heavy rain at times on Wednesday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Grab the umbrella as you head out on Wednesday. The light rain at times in the morning will become heavier with local downpours moving through the afternoon.

Some areas may see an inch or more of rain into Wednesday evening. We are not anticipating widespread flooding but plan on some local urban flooding, puddles on the roads, and rapid rises on creeks and streams later into Wednesday.

Colder weather on Wednesday night and Thursday will change the rain to some wet snow at times. A little slushy accumulation possible, mainly on the grass.

A couple inches are possible in the higher hills south of Rochester. It will be windy and cold with showers into Friday and Saturday. There will be a clearing on Sunday with decent weather still in the forecast for the eclipse next week. Some models bringing a little more cloud cover early next week so stay tuned for updates on that.

Also stay tuned to News10NBC for live updates starting at 4 p.m. on the heavier showers and possible local flooding later into Wednesday.