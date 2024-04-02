First Alert Weather: Tracking rain and wet snow through the end of the week

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Grab the umbrella and raincoat for Tuesday as showers will increase in the morning with some windswept rain in the afternoon.

Gusts of 30 mph are likely into Tuesday and through the end of the week. There will be rain at times Tuesday night into Wednesday before temperatures drop a bit and some wet snow will develop Wednesday evening into Thursday morning.

Rain totals will be near an inch areawide. Some slushy snow will try and accumulate on Wednesday night so don’t be shocked to wake up to some snow on the ground Thursday morning. Most of us will see a coating to an inch or two but higher totals are possible in the hills south of Rochester.

Rain and snow showers will continue into Friday and perhaps even Saturday. Weather will clear for Sunday with a decent forecast still on tap for next Monday and the big eclipse. Stay tuned to News10NBC for the latest on the rain and snow this week and updates on the eclipse forecast next week.