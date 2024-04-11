First Alert Weather: Tracking rain at times on Thursday into the weekend

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Thursday morning rain will taper off quickly after 9 a.m. with nothing more than a few spot showers into the afternoon.

Temperatures will warm nicely on Thursday around 70. Keep the umbrella handy however as showers will increase later in the afternoon into Thursday night with a possible thundery downpour overnight.

Wind gusts will noticeably increase as well over 30 mph at times on Thursday night into Friday. No complete washouts are expected Friday into the weekend but some rain will fall each day.

Right now, showers look likely for Friday morning and again for the afternoon and evening. It will be much cooler on Friday as temperatures fall into the 40s. Saturday will start showery with perhaps a snowflake in the hills.

Some drier weather is expected on Saturday afternoon but it will be windy and cool. Sunday will start dry but showers will increase into the afternoon. Drier and warmer weather returns next week. Stay tuned to News10NBC for the latest on the timing of rain over the next few days.