First Alert Weather: Showers on Friday and the weekend; Possible northern lights

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Cloudy and cool weather in the 50s is in store for Friday with some light showers in Rochester and a steadier rain in the Finger Lakes region.

For the Lilac Festival, it won’t be a washout but plan on some light rain at times into Friday afternoon. There will be drier weather on Friday night with perhaps some clearing.

A large geomagnetic storm from the sun could trigger the northern lights overnight. Cloud coverage could be problematic to view, so stay tuned for updates on that overnight forecast.

The weekend ahead isn’t great but it’s not that bad overall. Much of Saturday will be dry but a round of rain and perhaps a thunderstorm looks to move through late in the afternoon into the early evening.

Mother’s Day on Sunday will feature lots of clouds and a few scattered showers but there won’t be a lot of rain for plans to end the weekend. Stay tuned to News10NBC for the latest on the timing of the rain for Saturday.