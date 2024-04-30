First Alert Weather: Tracking showers on Tuesday afternoon

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Expect a pleasant Tuesday morning with some partial sunshine for a bit before clouds thicken up and showers arrive midday.

Grab the umbrella for Tuesday afternoon as showers are likely with perhaps a rumble of thunder in the Finger Lakes area. Temperatures on Tuesday will vary from north to south with areas closer to the lake much cooler in the 50s.

South of 5&20, temperatures on Tuesday will remain in the 60s and 70s. Showers will exit in the late afternoon and early evening with lingering clouds overnight into Wednesday morning with some fog possible.

Skies will clear through Wednesday as it looks very nice on Wednesday afternoon and another nice day expected on Thursday. Stay tuned to News10NBC for the latest on the rain on Tuesday afternoon