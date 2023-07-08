First Alert Weather Update: Rain and thunder return on Sunday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – We enjoyed a lovely Saturday with seasonably warm air, low humidity and plenty of sun. But that is changing for Sunday. Rain will try to move in overnight, but dry air in place will tend to erode that initially. Still, a few showers are likely as moisture increases. We’ll wake up Sunday morning to a mostly cloudy sky and muggy air returning. Some scattered showers will be around, but they’ll be hit and miss and far from a washout. The same goes for the afternoon, but we’ll see a better chance for some afternoon thunder. There’s the chance for some locally heavy rain and perhaps gusty wind in any storms during the afternoon, especially east of Rochester and into the Finger Lakes. Any flood threat will be low, as storms should tend to move along instead of staying over one location for too long. With more clouds and some showers around, temperatures will hold in the 70s on Sunday.

We’ll see the rain ending Sunday night, and the sky clearing on Monday. Mostly dry and warmer weather will return on Monday and Tuesday, with a few showers possible on Wednesday, and a better chance for some rain and thunder on Thursday with our next area of low pressure. Humidity will also ramp up again toward the middle of next week.