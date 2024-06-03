First Alert Weather: Warm and humid through midweek

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Monday morning clouds will slowly clear for some partial sunshine in the afternoon with temperatures well into the 70s.

Humidity will slowly build later into Monday through Tuesday and Wednesday as temperatures warm well into the 80s midweek. Tuesday will be partly sunny with just a slight afternoon shower/thunder threat, mainly east of Rochester.

There will be a better chance for storms later on Wednesday. We’re not expecting severe weather Wednesday but some heavy downpours will be possible. Behind that front, cooler weather settles into the region with unsettled skies at times into the weekend.

Stay tuned to News10NBC for the latest on the midweek thunder threat.