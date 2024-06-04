First Alert Weather: Warm and muggy on Tuesday and thunder on Wednesday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Expect sun and clouds on Tuesday with temperatures climbing into the 80s with a little humidity. It will stay mild on Tuesday night in the mid 60s.

It will also be warm and even more humid on Wednesday with some thunderstorms possible into the afternoon and at night. We need to be prepared for possible impacts to outdoor activities on Tuesday with locally heavy rain but no severe weather expected.

A cold front will clear overnight Wednesday into Thursday morning with a few downpours and then cooler weather arrives later this week into the weekend. At this time, no all day rainouts are expected but unfortunately, there will be showers possible each and every day through the weekend into early next week.

Stay tuned to News10NBC for the latest updates on the thunder threat for Wednesday.