First Alert Weather: Warm for Friday and rain for the weekend

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Sun and clouds will return on Friday with temperatures warming nicely into the 70s to near 80 degrees. It will be cooler near the lake once again.

Generally dry weather is in store for Friday evening but after 8-9 p.m., a few showers or thunderstorms may try and develop. Keep an eye on the radar for your Friday night plans.

Looking ahead to the weekend, there are some changes to the timing of the rain. Latest forecast has trended nicer for Saturday and wetter for Sunday.

Saturday will start with some showers but it looks like it may dry out during the afternoon with some decent weather. A round of rain looks to move through Sunday during the morning and early afternoon.

The timing of the rain has been changing from day to day so stay tuned to News10NBC for the latest on any further updates for the weekend forecast.