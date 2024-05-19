First Alert Weather: Warmer weather on the way with temps into the 80s, maybe close to 90 this week

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Some patchy fog and clouds for some to start the day then lots of sunshine in the forecast with temps in the 70s to near 80.

Light breeze off the lake will keep it cooler near Lake Ontario. Don’t forget the sunscreen on Sunday, as the UV Index is high. Allergy sufferers, take note the pollen count is high for trees and we are just starting to see grass pollen.

Partly cloudy with some patchy fog will coming through Sunday night. Mostly sunny on Monday with temps well into the 80s to near 90 on Tuesday and Wednesday, with partly cloudy skies and a slight chance for thunderstorms.

Stay tuned to News10NBC for the latest on the timing and chances for storms as it gets hot this week.