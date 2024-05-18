First Alert Weather: Warming up ahead of Memorial Day weekend

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Waking up Saturday morning to a damp and cloudy start as we had a good amount of rain fall Friday evening.

Many areas Rochester westward saw anywhere from one inch to 1.5 inches of rain just Friday evening alone. The rain chances will continue through Saturday, but showers will be less heavy and not as widespread. A passing light shower or two will be possible Saturday morning and Saturday afternoon before we dry out in the evening.

After an overcast start to the day, the sun will make an appearance too. Clouds will turn partly cloudy during the afternoon. With the sunshine, our afternoon highs will reach the low 70s. After a rather pleasant day on Saturday, the same will be said for Sunday. Sunday will likely start off with some cloud cover too before mostly sunny skies return in the afternoon. Highs Sunday afternoon will reach the mid-70s also.

There will be the chance for a light shower south of Rochester Sunday afternoon, but most will be dry. Then as we start the work week, we will finally get a taste of some Summer-time warmth. Highs on Monday reach the 80 degree mark and then into the mid 80s for Tuesday and Wednesday. It will be short lived though, as a cold front with showers and storms arrives late Wednesday. The cooler weather will likely linger into the holiday weekend too.