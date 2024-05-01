First Alert Weather: Wednesday morning fog will clear for a mild day

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The patchy and dense fog on Wednesday morning will clear around 9 or 10 a.m. Then, there will be partly sunny and milder weather in the afternoon with temperatures into the 60s and low 70s.

Light wind off the lake will keep it much cooler near the water. Expect fair skies on Wednesday night and partly sunny skies on Thursday with temperatures in the 60s.

Warmer is in store for Friday with sun and clouds and highs well into the 70s. There will be just a small pop-up thunder threat later in the day. Keep an eye on the weekend forecast as showers look likely.

