First Alert Weather: Weekend starts off a little wet, ends warm

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A slow moving storm system churning through the eastern Great Lakes and Northeast to start the weekend. This will keep clouds and a few showers around on Saturday, but far from a washout.

Saturday starts off with lots of clouds, but only a few brief and light showers. The morning will tend to be the driest part of the day, with a few more showers or a thundershower developing during the afternoon, especially south of Rochester. It’ll be another muggy day with dew points in the upper 60s and air temperatures in the lower 80s.

A little bit of sun may try to return during the afternoon, and lead to a partially clearing sky Saturday night. Sunday looks great, with a mostly sunny sky and temperatures in the upper 80s to near 90.

A cold front approaching Monday night and Tuesday will bring some showers or storms late Monday, with showers likely at least into the first half of Tuesday. We’ll tend to dry things out later on Tuesday as the cold front clears the area.

This will also draw in much cooler and drier air, with dew points falling back into the 50s, and air temperatures in the 70s, with mainly dry weather for the majority of next week.