First Alert Weather: Wet again for Thursday and cloudy for New Year’s Eve

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — We’re waking up on Thursday to another gray, foggy, and mild start. Temperatures are near the mid-40s to start and will remain there in the afternoon.

Foggy conditions will persist through the early morning hours before lifting and giving way to cloudy skies once again. Cloudy skies on Thursday will bring an isolated shower in the morning before scattered showers in the afternoon and evening.

Rain will not be as heavy as Wednesday but a good amount of showers are expected Thursday evening. Showers, clouds, and even foggy conditions will be out there Friday morning too.

Fog will lift through Friday morning and we will once again be stuck under overcast skies that will give way to a few showers Friday afternoon and evening.

Colder air will continue to move in through the next few days which means after the mid-40s Thursday, we will drop into the low 40s for Friday and then eventually into the 30s this weekend.

Rain showers Friday night will change over to snow showers that will continue into early Saturday morning. No accumulation is expected. We will then dry out with some sun Saturday afternoon before mostly cloudy skies on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

Temperatures both days will be in the 30s. For New Years Eve night, there is the chance for a passing snow shower or two but no impacts to travel or celebration are expected.