First Alert Weather: Wet conditions return on Wednesday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — We’re waking up on Wednesday morning to a dry start but that will change as rain rolls in by late Wednesday morning.

Rain will move in by 10 a.m. on Wednesday with a few rumbles of thunder possible as well. Rain will continue through the middle of the afternoon on Wednesday and will be heavy at times.

Grab the rain gear for as rain will remain in the forecast through the evening. Rain will give way to scattered showers Wednesday evening and into the night. Showers will then begin to dry out on Thursday but an occasional rain shower or two will be possible through the day on Thursday.

By Thursday morning, a good amount of rain will accumulate. Anywhere between .25”-.5” of rain will be possible with localized higher amounts. A few showers will persist for Thursday before a cold front with more showers rolls through on Friday.