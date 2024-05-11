First Alert Weather: Wet weather this weekend will bring flowers for mom

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Waking up this Saturday morning, after a wonderful display from Auror Borealis, to a clear and cool start.

The sunny skies we are seeing Saturday morning will not last all day sadly as another round of showers is expected Saturday afternoon and evening. Saturday will not be a washout, but an occasional shower will be possible in the afternoon before a period of rain arrives during the evening.

After a cool start to the day on Saturday, temperatures will climb into the mid-60s for afternoon highs. If you have plans to head out to Highland Park for the Lilac Festival on Saturday or want to do some yardwork before Mother’s Day on Sunday, a rain out is not expected and the best time for yardwork will be Saturday morning.

Scattered showers will persist through Saturday night and into Sunday morning. For Mother’s Day on Sunday, rain out isn’t expected either. A few showers will be possible from time to time throughout the day, otherwise a mixture of sun and clouds with highs around 60.