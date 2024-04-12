First Alert Weather: Windy and cool for Friday with rain at times into the weekend

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rain on Friday morning will taper to scattered showers in the afternoon. It will be windy with some gusts to 40 mph as temperatures drop into the 40s and low 50s later on Friday.

Rain will pick back up on Friday evening with wet weather overnight into Saturday morning. It may get just cold enough for some wet snow to mix in over the hills south of Rochester into early Saturday.

Expect a wet start on Saturday with some rain and wet snowflakes in the morning. Then, there will be a slow clearing into Friday afternoon with a cool breeze. There will be some dry weather on Saturday night into early Sunday before showers redevelop during the day.

Drier and nicer weather moves in for early next week. Stay tuned to News10NBC for the latest on the timing of the rain for the weekend.