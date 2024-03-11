First Alert Weather: Windy for Monday with a mid-week warm-up

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Expect mostly sunny skies on Monday with temperatures in the low 40s and a gusty wind at times into the afternoon of 30-40 mph.

The wind will subside on Monday night with nicer weather on Tuesday into the 50s. It will be warm on Wednesday with sun and clouds and temperatures into the 60s.

It won’t be quite record-setting but way above the norm for this time of the year. Showers arrive for Thursday and Friday with cooler weather.

Looking ahead to the weekend, Saturday looks dry and pleasant for the big parade in Rochester before some rain returns on Sunday for St. Patrick’s Day. It will be a cooler overall pattern for next week. Stay tuned to News10NBC for the latest on the warmth and also the timing for rain later this week into the weekend.