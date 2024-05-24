First Alert Weather: Yellow Alert: Memorial Day weekend turns stormy at times

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A Yellow Alert is up for Saturday and Monday, which means our weather will be a little problematic at times for the long Memorial Day weekend.

Saturday will start off dry with some sun, but scattered showers and some isolated storms will begin to develop during the afternoon. The timing of the wet weather is between about 1 p.m. and 7p.m. This is in the middle of afternoon and evening, when many people are likely out trying to enjoy the holiday or grill out.

While a good portion of the day will be dry, any isolated storms that do develop during the peak heating may produce some gusty winds and small hail, along with lightning. Monday is a little different, in that more of the day will be impacted by wet weather with off and on rain likely, but there will be less instability, so storms that develop will be less intense.

Still, weather will impact outdoor plans on Monday, and you need to be aware of the threat of lightning. The timing of storms may change slightly, so keep checking back in on air and online for updates this weekend.

On the contract, Sunday is looking lovely with more sunshine, dry weather and seasonably mild air. Our pattern then begins to change by Tuesday, with cooler air moving in and off and on rain showers into Wednesday.

The unsettled weather should move away on Thursday, with sun and warmer air slowly making a return into the end of next week.