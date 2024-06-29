First Alert Weather Yellow Alert: Rain will continue to fall for the rest of Saturday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — We have already seen some good bursts of rain Saturday morning, and that will continue through the majority of Saturday afternoon.

Saturday afternoon will continue to feature scattered showers, locally heavy rain, and a few thunderstorms too. Showers and storms will continue through Saturday evening before drying out Saturday night. Storms that do pop Saturday afternoon and evening will have the chance to turn severe with gusty winds possible. Our severe storm threat will diminish as the sun sets Saturday evening. Additional rain accumulatios will be near half an inch before things dry out.

We will remain muggy on Saturday, but a cold front that passes by Saturday night will turn us more comfortable on Sunday. Sunday will feature a few isolated showers in the morning and then a pop up potential in the afternoon, but overall the weather will be much more improved.

Sunday will be cooler as highs sit near 70 degrees, and more comfortable as dew points drop back into the 50s. Besides that, the next weather story will be the windier conditions that pick up due to the flood of cooler and drier weather. Sunday will feature gusts between 30mph and 40mph. No destructive winds are expected, but it will be noticeably breezy on Sunday. That cool and comfortable weather continues into Monday with highs in the low 70s and plenty of sunshine.