First female bishop votes at Susan B Anthony Museum in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — History was made at a historic landmark Monday as the first-ever woman bishop of the Episcopal Diocese of Rochester voted early at the Susan B. Anthony Museum and House.

Right Reverend Kara Wagner Sherer, who was elected bishop in February, talked to News10NBC about what casting her ballot at the historic house meant.

“I think Susan B. Anthony imagined that someday women would vote or she wouldn’t have kept doing what she did but I’m not sure she would have imagined that there would be an Episcopal priest or bishop in memory, so I feel pretty, pretty — standing on the great shoulders of women and men who fought for equality,” Bishop Wagner Sherer said.

Susan B. Anthony advocated for voting rights for women for years. Another Election Season tradition in the Flower City is putting your “I Voted” sticker on her headstone in Mount Hope Cemetery.

