First Food Truck Rodeo of the season is Wednesday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A local tradition is returning to the Rochester Public Market. The first Food Truck Rodeo of the season will be on Wednesday evening.

It’s the first of five Food Truck Rodeos on the last Wednesday of each month, which run from 5 to 9 p.m. There will be a dozens of food trucks with a variety of dishes, drinks, and desserts. There will also be beer and live music from local bands.

This year’s music lineup will include blues, soul, funk, gospel, and rock. Here is the schedule and the band lineup for this year:

April 24: Unstruck

May 29: Miller and Other Sinners;

June 26: Cool Club & the Lipker Sisters;

July 31: Big Blue House

August 28: The Earthtones

September 25: Bill Schmitt and the Blues Masters.

The city recommends bringing folding chairs because seating is limited at the market.