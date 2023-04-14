First graders at RCSD hold March Madness-style reading competition

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — First-grade students at RCSD School No. 17 competed in a March Madness-style reading competition on Friday morning.

Students voted on their favorite books. They started with a Sweet 16 and narrowed it down to the Elite Eight books that were read by family members, the principal, and even RCSD Superintendent Carmine Peluso. He spoke about the importance of this event.

“I think it brings community into our classroom. They have had a variety of guest speakers which brings opportunities to connect with our classroom, teachers, and students,” Peluso said. “So it’s been a real fun opportunity to talk to our kids instead of what we do on a regular day.”

The students received a copy of the book that won the competition “Pete the Cat and the Missing Cupcakes”.