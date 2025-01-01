Five babies born on New Year’s Day at Highland Hospital

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Monroe County’s first baby of 2025 was born at Highland Hospital, along with four other New Year’s Day babies.

Kyrie was born at 12:50 a.m. and weighed 8 pounds, 7 ounces.

Guinevere Theresa was Highland’s first girl of the year. She was born at 2:46 a.m. and weighed 7 pounds, 15 ounces.

Then, Reagan, Highland’s second girl of the new year, was born at 5:33 a.m. At 7:55 a.m.

Vincent was born, weighing 8 pounds, 5 ounces.

Finally, Remington was born at 8:24 a.m. His mom is a twin who was also born on New Year’s Day.

Congratulations to all the families on the arrival of their bundles of joy.