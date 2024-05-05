Five hospitalized after car crashes into tree on Upper Falls Blvd

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A crash on Upper Falls Blvd has multiple people fighting for their life, one being an 11-year-old boy.

Police say the crash happened around midnight Sunday, in the area between St. Paul Street and Ways Alley, when a car drove off the road and crashed into a tree. Five people were in the car at the time — three adults and two children.

All five people were brought to Strong Memorial Hospital. An 11-year-old boy is in critical condition with life-threatening injuries. Two women, one in her 30s and one in her 20s are in critical, but stable condition. A 31-year-old man and a 5-year-old girl are being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the crash and who was driving the car is still under investigation.

That area will be closed Sunday morning as the investigation continues. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.