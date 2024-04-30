Flower City Food tours begin Wednesday; Here’s where they’re taking place

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Flower City Food tours season begins on Wednesday, May 1. The walking tours give people the chance to explore historical and cultural points across the Rochester area and eat a variety of dishes.

There will be tours in Pittsford, downtown Rochester, the Neighborhood of the Arts, the Park Avenue neighborhood, and more. You can see a complete list of tours and get tickets here.

The three-hour tours will take place rain or shine. Group size is limited to 12 people. This year, there will be new stops, including Maru Izakaya in the Neighborhood of the Arts and Lila’s in the Lobby along with Capri Restaurant & Wine Bar in downtown.