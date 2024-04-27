Flower City Half Marathon will impact traffic Sunday morning

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Rochester Regional Health Flower City Half Marathon is back for its 14th year, and will close down a few streets.

The race has a new starting line this year at Parcel 5, where runners will warm up before taking on 13.1 miles around Rochester. The race begins at 7:30 a.m. A 5K race will start shortly after, at 7:40 a.m.

Cortland Street at Parcel 5 will be closed from noon Saturday, April 27, until 12:30 p.m. on Sunday after the race. The surrounding streets — Elm and Andrew Langston streets — won’t have any parking starting Saturday afternoon until noon on Sunday.

Fleet Feet Rochester announced the following traffic advisories, that will go into effect Sunday morning:

Zone 1 (7:15 a.m. to 9 a.m.): Starting at Parcel 5 on Main St westbound to the impacted streets on W. Main, Madison, Brown, Morrie Silver Way, Verona Street, N Plymouth Ave from Brown St to E. Main.

Starting at Parcel 5 on Main St westbound to the impacted streets on W. Main, Madison, Brown, Morrie Silver Way, Verona Street, N Plymouth Ave from Brown St to E. Main. Zone 1a (7:15 a.m. to 11 a.m.) Main Street from East Avenue to South Avenue.

Main Street from East Avenue to South Avenue. Zone 2 (7:45 a.m. to 9 a.m.): Will start at E. Main to East Ave to Right on Buckingham to Park Ave to Goodman.

Will start at E. Main to East Ave to Right on Buckingham to Park Ave to Goodman. Zone 3 (8 a.m. to 10 a.m.): Goodman from Park to Pinetum. No Exiting Off I- 490 to Goodman St.

Goodman from Park to Pinetum. No Exiting Off I- 490 to Goodman St. Zone 4 (8 a.m. to 11 a.m.) : Pinetum to Reservoir then cross South Ave and then Reservoir to Right on Mt. Hope. Left on McLean, Left on Wilson, Right on Elmwood onto River Trail at Genesee Valley Park. Wilson Blvd. from Elmwood to McLean during peak runner times will be restricted southbound, use Intercampus or Ford St.

: Pinetum to Reservoir then cross South Ave and then Reservoir to Right on Mt. Hope. Left on McLean, Left on Wilson, Right on Elmwood onto River Trail at Genesee Valley Park. Wilson Blvd. from Elmwood to McLean during peak runner times will be restricted southbound, use Intercampus or Ford St. Zone 5 (8:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.): Restrictions on South Ave & Main Street.

After the race participants will get to enjoy a post-race party at the finish line, also at Parcel 5.

Runners, if you haven’t picked up your race day packets, you can do so at Fleet Feet at the Armory on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For any major procrastinators, packets are available for pickup on race day from 6:30 a.m. to 7:15 a.m. at the same location.