Flu, COVID, RSV spike strains Rochester hospitals, some at 150% capacity

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The rise in flu, COVID-19, and RSV cases is putting a strain on local hospitals, which are operating well beyond their capacity. News10NBC Investigative Reporter Jennifer Lewke spoke with healthcare leaders about how they’re managing patient care under these challenging conditions.

Dr. Robert Mayo, Chief Medical Officer at Rochester Regional Health, reported that over the past weekend, hospitals in Monroe County and the Finger Lakes region reached 150% capacity. Dr. Michael Apostolokas, Chief Medical Officer at Strong Hospital, noted a record high census of over 1,100 patients, leading to long wait times in emergency rooms for non-critical cases.

Patients may find themselves treated in hallways or alternative hospital areas. During previous peaks, health systems have had to limit elective surgeries.

Dr. Apostolokas explained, “We meet twice daily to discuss capacity, surgeries, and emergency room situations to try to avoid altering anyone’s care.”

Dr. Mayo added, “If we continue to face significant capacity challenges, we may need to consider extreme measures similar to those taken during the pandemic, but we haven’t needed to do that yet.”

Although this flu season isn’t the worst, hospitals are near capacity due to difficulties in finding nursing home beds for patient discharge.

Dr. Mayo mentioned, “This looks more like typical flu volume, but our capacity isn’t what it used to be because of our alternate level of care patients.”

If you’re feeling sick, try starting with a primary care doctor or urgent care if possible before heading to an emergency room. Doctors say to do your best to stay home when sick to prevent spreading illness.

