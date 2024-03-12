Food Biz, which helps people succeed in food industry, celebrates its graduates

The day's major News events, business reports, sports updates, Rochester area weather information and tomorrow's forecast are presented by the News10NBC Team.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Food Biz 101 celebrated its first 13 entrepreneurial graduates on Monday night.

The program was created in a partnership between the City of Rochester, Foodlink, and The Commissary which is a collaborative community kitchen. The goal is to give business owners the tools they need to succeed in the food service industry.

During the 10-week program, participants learned about and built their own business models.

“Food Biz really regenerated the spark that everyone wants when you go into entrepreneurship, specifically in food,” said Will McDouglas, owner of Favored Flavors restaurant on East Main Street. “It gives you a platform. It gives you things to hone in on your business. How to expand it, the minor details, the network is the biggest thing, the information.”

The program is funded through the American Rescue Plan.