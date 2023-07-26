Food truck rodeo and reggae band at Rochester Public Market Wednesday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Food truck rodeo has returned Rochester Public Market. There will be food trucks with a variety of dishes and live music on last Wednesday of each month.

It runs from 5 to 9 p.m. Here is the live music schedule for the Food Truck Rodeo this season:

April 26 with Jumbo Shrimp (pop/rock)

May 31 with FolkFaces (blues, rock)

June 28 with Tommy Brunett Band (rock)

July 26 with iGNiTE Band (reggae)

August 30 with Junkyard Field Trip (indie)

September 27 with Big Blue House (folk rock/blues)

You can see more events at the Rochester Public Market here.