Food truck rodeo and reggae band at Rochester Public Market Wednesday
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Food truck rodeo has returned Rochester Public Market. There will be food trucks with a variety of dishes and live music on last Wednesday of each month.
It runs from 5 to 9 p.m. Here is the live music schedule for the Food Truck Rodeo this season:
April 26 with Jumbo Shrimp (pop/rock) May 31 with FolkFaces (blues, rock) June 28 with Tommy Brunett Band (rock)
- July 26 with iGNiTE Band (reggae)
- August 30 with Junkyard Field Trip (indie)
- September 27 with Big Blue House (folk rock/blues)
