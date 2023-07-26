Food truck rodeo and reggae band at Rochester Public Market Wednesday

Evan Bourtis News10NBC
Food Truck Rodeo

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Food truck rodeo has returned Rochester Public Market. There will be food trucks with a variety of dishes and live music on last Wednesday of each month.

It runs from 5 to 9 p.m. Here is the live music schedule for the Food Truck Rodeo this season:

  • April 26 with Jumbo Shrimp (pop/rock)
  • May 31 with FolkFaces (blues, rock)
  • June 28 with Tommy Brunett Band (rock)
  • July 26 with iGNiTE Band (reggae)
  • August 30 with Junkyard Field Trip (indie)
  • September 27 with Big Blue House (folk rock/blues)

You can see more events at the Rochester Public Market here.