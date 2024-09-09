Foodlink Career Fellowship celebrates new graduates

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Seven aspiring chefs graduated from the Foodlink Career Fellowship on Monday.

Foodlink held its graduation event celebrating the new alumni and welcoming the ninth class of students.

The Foodlink program includes not only classroom learning, but also hands-on learning in Foodlink’s state-of-the-art commercial kitchen. There, students learn valuable skills and work towards an externship with a local employer.

One student shared where her passion for food came from and passed on a lesson to those unsure of what they want to do.

“You’re never too old to do what you like,” Elizabeth said. “Do what you love. You’ll never get to experience what you love if you don’t.”

Elizabeth’s future plans include working with a few local catering companies.

If you are interested in joining Foodlink, you can learn more about the application process by clicking here.

A.I. assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News 10 uses A.I.