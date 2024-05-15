Foodlink manager speaks about report showing rising food insecurity locally

Updates on local, state and national News are detailed by the News10NBC Morning Team, along with traffic, sports and the weather forecast.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Foodlink and the Feeding America Network will release new data on Wednesday about the increase in food insecurity in the Finger Lakes region. The report will address food insecurity by county and by zip code.

Foodlink’s distribution center on Mount Read Boulevard provides to pantries and meal programs in 10 counties across the region. News10NBC TODAY spoke live with Mark Dwyer, the marketing and communications manager for Foodlink, about the growing need for food assistance.

Foodlink distributes about 10,000 meals and snacks a day. Dwyer says that many of Foodlink’s hundreds of food pantry partners across the region have see an increased demand.

One way Foodlink seeks to combat hunger is by distributing healthy meals to afterschool programs at libraries, rec centers, and other locations.

“We’re kind of set apart from other organizations where we really focus on nutrition. We’re trying to get fresh produce, lean proteins, diary, all the food groups that kids need to thrive and be their best in school. We try to get those into every meal that we make,” Dwyer said.

Foodlink also runs the Curbside Market, a fleet of vehicles that go throughout the area to sell fresh, affordable produce to communities that lack access. The report on food insecurity will be released at a 10 a.m. news conference.

