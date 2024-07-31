Footsteps to Freedom: A 3,000-mile journey retracing the Underground Railroad stops in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A trip retracing the path freedom seekers took made a stop right here in Rochester.

Rochester is one of the final stops in the 3,000 mile journey. Many enslaved people found refuge in Rochester on their way to freedom — either in the northern United States or in Canada. People from all over come together to learn the successes and struggles faced during the Underground Railroad over eight days as part of Footsteps to Freedom.

“Embodying this is very close to the stories that my grandmother tells me about the South, and what she had to endure, and what her parents had to endure,” said Tiffani Patterson, an assistant principal from California.

Patterson’s grandmother was a slave, and seeing the history first hand has been hard on her. But, she says it’s lessons that need to be shared. She feels her school’s curriculum doesn’t do justice to Black and American history.

“A lot of times it is just the struggle part of the story, not how we overcame those struggles, but also it doesn’t really touch on current struggles and how every generation in America has different struggles,” Patterson said.

In its 27th year, Footsteps of Freedom was founded by Cheryl Brown, retired California Assembly member and Black Voice News Publisher. It’s led by experts who share their ancestors’ stories. Twelfth grade teacher Jennifer McAdams says it’s one of the best learning experiences she’s ever had.

“You can’t even explain the roller coaster of emotions that you go on through this experience. But from walking up the same hill, the enslaved were walking to reach freedom, you know, all the way to our destination,” McAdams said.

The journey ends in Canada, marking freedom and their final destination.

“I look at myself today and where our society is going and ask myself, ‘Were can I stand up for people who are being oppressed, or people who are being pushed down by our culture?'” one participant said. “Where do I become brave and courageous and stand up for them?”

“Stepping into my rightful place. I am it. I’m more than enough, and I need to start living that out. And I need to use my voice and I need to just walk in my rightful place,” Patterson said.

In Rochester, the tour also stopped at Mt. Hope Cemetery and the site of Frederick Douglass’ North Star newspaper.

A.I. assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News 10 uses A.I.