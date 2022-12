WEBSTER, N.Y. – There’s going to be a new place to spend time with your furry friends.

Monroe County Executive Adam Bello announced Thursday that a new dog park is going to be built in Webster Park.

The nearly 2-acre grass park will include features like agility equipment and drinking stations.

The park will be divided into two areas: one for bigger dogs and one for smaller pups.

Construction is expected to be finished next summer.