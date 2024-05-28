Former Avon Police chief is scheduled to appear in federal court on Tuesday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Former Avon Police Chief Joseph Geer is scheduled to appear in federal court on Tuesday for a plea hearing.

As News10NBC has reported, Geer resigned in early May. The reason for the hearing is unclear but it comes three months after the New York State Comptroller’s Office began investigating some bookkeeping issues related to Village of Avon police department.

In addition, the Avon Central School District Superintendent said the FBI was looking into whether someone submitted false claims for working for the school district. He would not confirm whether that investigation involves Geer, who is one of the district’s school resource officers.

Geer is set to appear before a judge at 12:30 p.m.