Former Avon police chief pleads guilty to stealing nearly $7K from school district

AVON, N.Y. — The former police chief in Avon has pleaded guilty to stealing federal funds and faces 10 years in prison and a hefty fine.

In 2023 and 2024, Joseph Greer was employed by the Avon Central School District as a School Resource Officer (SRO). Officials say Joseph Greer billed the district for hours that he didn’t work, but instead assigned the hours to an on-duty subordinate to cover for him.

The hours billed added up to a total loss of $6,866.84 from the district.

“During his time as Avon Police Chief, Joseph Geer violated his oath to protect his community,” said Matthew Miraglia, Special Agent-in-Charge of the FBI’s Buffalo Field Office. “Ultimately, Geer chose greed over integrity. The FBI will continue to work alongside our law enforcement partners to investigate allegations of fraud and hold public officials accountable.”

Greer’s sentencing is scheduled for June 5.

