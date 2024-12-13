Former employee convicted of killing Gates business owner over loan

GATES, N.Y. — A jury found a man guilty Friday of a 2023 murder in Gates.

Malik Black, 48, drove to Jessica Romich’s business in Gates and shot her as she was leaving work for the day. Gates Police officers found her in the parking lot on Pixley Industrial Parkway.

Black used to work for Romich, and was on parole for a previous murder conviction.

This is where police found Romich after the shooting, on Pixley Industrial Parkway

Friday, Black was convicted of the following charges:

First-degree murder

Third-degree criminal possession of a weapon

Officials say the killing came after Romich refused to give Black a loan.

“Jessica Romich was a mother, a wife, a business owner, and Malik Black took all of that away from her,” said Assistant District Attorney Hillary Langdon. “This murder was violent and deliberate. I want to thank the Gates Police Department for their thorough investigation that resulted in the identification and apprehension of Malik Black. As a business owner, Jessica Romich gave the defendant a chance at gainful employment. She gave him a chance to re-enter society as a contributing member to our community. Instead of thanking her, Malik Black demanded a loan then killed her when she refused. Today, our community is safer knowing that Malik Black will spend the rest of his life in the New York State Department of Corrections.”

Black will find out just how much time he’ll have to serve at his sentencing in January, infront of NYS Supreme Court Judge Alex Renzi.