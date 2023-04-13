Former Greece Police recruit admits to possessing child pornography

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A former Greece Police recruit will spend at least five years in prison for having sexually explicit images of children in his possession.

Jason Lane, 28, of Greece pleaded guilty to receipt of child pornography Thursday. He’s facing a sentence between five and 20 years in prison.

Lane was terminated after his probationary period as a Greece Police recruit. The department has not commented on his time there.

He was investigated after the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children received tips from Yahoo that a user uploaded around 260 files of possible child pornography.

New York State Police were brought in and traced the files to Lane. The U.S. Attorney’s Office says one image included a partially nude preschool-aged child, which is believed to have been taken at the Penfield Doodle Bugs! by his then-girlfriend.

Lane also had images of two minor victims, which appear to have been taken by him, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Lane also had images of students at Spencerport High School, which the feds say were taken surreptitiously when he was working as a contracted security guard there.

In addition to prison time, Lane is also facing a $250,000 fine.

Sentencing is scheduled for 11 a.m. July 11 before Judge Frank Geraci.