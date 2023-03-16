Former Marion court clerk charged with pocketing $59,000 in court fines

MARION, N.Y. — Wayne County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a former part-time Marion court clerk on Wednesday and accused her of pocketing more than $59,000 in court fines and fees.

Eileen Steurrys, 67, is charged with grand larceny and tampering with public records among other charges. Officials say that Steurrys altered records and created phony receipts to cover up her crimes.

New York State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli said the theft was discovered during an audit of the town’s court fund. The audit found the court didn’t always deposit funds. Steurrys is due back in court on Wednesday.