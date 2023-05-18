Former NYSP sergeant of Rochester pleads guilty to interfering with gambling ring investigation

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A former New York State Police sergeant from Rochester pleaded guilty to tipping off an investigation into an illegal gambling ring.

Thomas Loewke, 51, pleaded guilty to obstruction of a law enforcement investigation, which carries a maximum penalty of five years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

New York State Police and other agencies began investigating the gambling ring in October 2020. The U.S. Attorney’s Office said Loewke told the leader of the gambling ring, Louis Ferrari II, about the investigation in December 2021.

Prosecutors say the leader used the information to cover his tracks, changing the password and appearance of his sports betting website. He also deleted the history of bets placed through his sports betting website. Ferrari was eventually caught and has pending charges of conspiracy, transmission of wagering information, operation of an illegal gambling business, and money laundering.

The investigation into the gambling ring eventually led to charges against former sergeant Loewke. His sentencing is scheduled for Sept. 6.

Some other agencies that helped the investigation include Homeland Security Investigations, the Internal Revenue Service, the Greece Police Department, and the Rochester Police Department.