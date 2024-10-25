Former President and CEO of Canandaigua National Bank dies at 83

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Canandaigua National Bank shared George Hamlin IV, former president and CEO of the bank, has died at 83 years old.

Hamlin IV graduated from Yale and was a Vietnam veteran before joining Canandaigua National Bank in 1979. Throughout his 45 years with the company, Hamlin IV helped the company reach billions in assets, and was an avid philanthropist in the community.

Hamlin IV’s son, Frank Hamlin III, described him as “larger than life.”

“He was a true renaissance man whose passion thrived in so many different areas,” said Hamlin III. “But he had no greater passion than the one held for this company and the people under his charge. And that passion stemmed from a very basic philosophy that banking is a people business, not a money business. It will forever be a cornerstone of my father’s legacy, and we will be forever grateful.”