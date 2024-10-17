Former Rochester police officer pleads guilty to child sex charge, will serve 6 months in jail

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Former Rochester Police Officer Shawn Jordan, a convicted child rapist, pleaded guilty to a felony charge of disseminating indecent material to a minor and a misdemeanor charge of endangering a minor in court on Thursday. He will serve six months in the Monroe County Jail.

On the night of March 16, Jordan exposed himself to a 16-year-old girl over video chat. Assistant District Attorney Sara Van Strydonck says Jordan also asked the girl to send something sexual to him. He was still with the Rochester Police Department at the time.

In the courtroom, Jordan admitted what he did and knew what harm it could cause. Van Strydonck says this is the best outcome without causing more harm to the victim.

“I’m confident, when meeting with the family, that this was a disposition that they were supportive of,” Van Strydonck said. “People don’t realize in these cases, children have to take the witness stand. It’s a hard thing to do, and we ask them to do it all the time, and overwhelmingly they do. But if we can get a disposition that is a positive disposition in a case where a child never has to take the witness hand, even in Grand Jury, then why wouldn’t we do that?”

When Jordan gets out of jail in six months, he’ll be on five years probation and has to stay away from the girl and her family. Jordan was just convicted of another unrelated child sex crime.

Jordan will be back in court on December 12 for sentencing.

Van Strydonck emphasized that this case is separate from a recent Ontario County case that sparked community outrage.

“I certainly know that the Ontario County case received a lot of media attention, and this is, while this may have been the impetus for the Ontario County case, this is a totally separate case involving totally separate individuals, completely unrelated to each other, and so I think that just needs to be said at the forefront that we’re talking about different people here and we’re talking about different charges,” Van Strydonck said.

In the Ontario County case, Shawn Jordan pled guilty earlier this year to raping a 13-year-old girl in South Bristol two years ago. An Ontario County Court judge sentenced him to 10 weekends in jail and 10 years probation. The mother of the girl begged the judge to send him to jail, but the judge accepted the plea agreement.

Van Strydonck said the decision in the Ontario County case came down to the impact of the victim testifying and wasn’t an easy one.

