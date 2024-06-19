Former Sears at Greece Ridge Mall to be repurposed into self-storage facility

GREECE, N.Y. — The Mall at Greece Ridge is getting a new tenant for the former Sears store that has been vacant since 2018.

According to the Rochester Business Journal, Wilmorite, which owns the mall, sold the former Sears store to self storage developers for $4 million. The new owners of True Storage recently received approval from the Town of Greece to repurpose the building.

The Sears store at the Mall at Greece Ridge closed in 2018 as part of a wave of closures for the struggling retailer. The building has been vacant since then.

True Storage operates self storage facilities across the country. The company plans to convert the former department store into a modern storage facility.

The Mall at Greece Ridge has been working to fill vacancies and attract new tenants in recent years. The addition of True Storage will help fill a large vacancy at the mall.

