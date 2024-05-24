Former Wheatland-Chili teacher accused of inappropriately touching students

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A former substitute teacher in the Wheatland-Chili Central School District is accused of inappropriately touching multiple elementary school students.

Robert Petit, 40, of Chili, is charged with 11 counts of sexual abuse and 6 counts of endangering the welfare of a child. The investigation started back in March of 2023 when three students reported cases of inappropriate touching outside of their clothing.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office says the inappropriate touching happened on four occasions during the school day. A sheriff’s office investigator and the Bivona Child Advocacy Center worked to interview the victims and their families. They also interviewed staff members and Petit’s former employers.

After two weeks of investigating, investigators presented the allegations against Petit to the district attorney’s office, which then presented the case the case to a grand jury. Over a year later, on Wednesday, deputies received the sealed indictment and arrested Petit that evening.

Investigators say they’ve only identified three victims so far and are asking anyone with information to call 911. Petit was arraigned and taken to the Monroe County Jail on $500,000 bail.

A statement from the sheriff’s office says: “The sheriff acknowledges that the delay of over twelve months in this process of notifying the public is unacceptable. We have created a tracking mechanism so that we can follow through with our public safety partners so that an announcement can be made as soon as legally possible.”